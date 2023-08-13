Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Drops By 50.6%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in argenx by 14.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,429,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of argenx by 56.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx stock traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.50. 259,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,437. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.99. argenx has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

