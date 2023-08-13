Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Grows By 57.7%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS BACHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,556. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

