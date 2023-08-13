Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declines By 20.8%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,514. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $633.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

