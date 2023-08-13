Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Grows By 26.2%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. 176,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 61.46 and a current ratio of 61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 468.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

