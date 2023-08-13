Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Grows By 77.7%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 798,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 61,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 296,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. 31,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,302. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

