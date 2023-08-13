Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expands By 53.6%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BJDX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 85,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,995. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Bluejay Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Articles

