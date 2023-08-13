Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Increases By 27.8%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $435.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.18. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $422.20 and a 1 year high of $445.00.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

