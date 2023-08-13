Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Increases By 27.8%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $435.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.18. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $422.20 and a 1 year high of $445.00.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
