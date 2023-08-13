Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Expands By 54.2%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 43.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 0.3 %

BFRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 106,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. Bullfrog AI has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.