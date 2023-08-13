Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Grows By 38.2%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,201,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 1,592,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 759.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.5 %

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.