Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Declines By 50.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CKHGY
Capitec Bank Price Performance
Capitec Bank Company Profile
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.