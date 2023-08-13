Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Declines By 50.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of CKHGY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

