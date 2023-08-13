Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Grows By 36.3%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

CTTMF remained flat at $1.58 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Catena Media has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Get Catena Media alerts:

Catena Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.