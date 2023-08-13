Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Drops By 54.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company's stock.

CETX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 75.70% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

