Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Drops By 61.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of CLZNF stock remained flat at $13.92 during trading hours on Friday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.
About Clariant
