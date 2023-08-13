Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Drops By 61.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of CLZNF stock remained flat at $13.92 during trading hours on Friday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

About Clariant

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

