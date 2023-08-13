Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Declines By 33.3%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

COOL stock remained flat at $10.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $33,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

