Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Increases By 51.1%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 186,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.