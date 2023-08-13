Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Expands By 15.8%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWXZF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

About Doman Building Materials Group

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.