Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 20.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
FYX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. 11,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $90.42.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.