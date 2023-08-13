Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 20.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FYX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. 11,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $7,580,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,480,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

