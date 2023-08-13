Short Interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Drops By 26.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. 1,262,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,925. The company has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of -0.59. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

