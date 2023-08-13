Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Decreases By 24.2%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.
