Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Decreases By 24.2%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMCTF

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCTF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

(Get Free Report)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.