Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Expands By 20.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $455,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSJT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.