Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Declines By 26.5%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.00. 42,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBSS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.