Short Interest in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Decreases By 21.3%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.69. 596,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,272. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

