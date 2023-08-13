Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Rises By 118.1%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Osisko Development by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 223,867 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Development by 2,497.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Development Price Performance

ODV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.01. 85,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,989. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

