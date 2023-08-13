Short Interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Drops By 21.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,401,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $48,792,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,749,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

STNG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

