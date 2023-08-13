Short Interest in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Drops By 27.2%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences stock remained flat at C$3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.16. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.