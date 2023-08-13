Short Interest in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Drops By 27.2%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences stock remained flat at C$3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.16. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

