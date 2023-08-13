Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Increases By 250.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 250.9% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
SMC Stock Down 0.3 %
SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. SMC had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that SMC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
