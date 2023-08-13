Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Expands By 112.5%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Sound Financial Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,620.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 177,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,620.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $795,499 and have sold 1,143 shares valued at $41,898. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198. The company has a market cap of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

