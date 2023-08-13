Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Declines By 35.3%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 515,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synlogic

Synlogic Stock Up 2.5 %

Synlogic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 143,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,428. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. Synlogic has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 77.79% and a negative net margin of 6,573.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 10.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.