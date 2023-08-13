Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Grows By 27.8%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 108.1% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TCBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 14,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

TC Bancshares Announces Dividend

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

