Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Drops By 65.0%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

theglobe.com Trading Up 7.0 %

OTCMKTS:TGLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,158. theglobe.com has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

