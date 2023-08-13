Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Drops By 65.0%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
theglobe.com Trading Up 7.0 %
OTCMKTS:TGLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,158. theglobe.com has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.
