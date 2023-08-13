Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Rises By 79.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:THCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 477,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 204,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 324,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

