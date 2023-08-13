Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Grows By 13.9%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 13,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.67. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,527,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,527,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,138.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $35,803 and have sold 947,491 shares valued at $6,626,787. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBFO. TheStreet raised United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

