Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Increases By 32.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Trading Up 2.4 %

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Value Line has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $541.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 72.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

