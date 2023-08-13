Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Grows By 18.1%

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of VTGN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 3,739,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 775,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $17,958,751.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,461,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,527 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

