Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Rises By 102.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

