Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Rises By 102.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
About Westhaven Gold
