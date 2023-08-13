Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 64.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,078.78%. Sientra updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.55 on Friday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

