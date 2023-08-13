SingularityNET Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $259.91 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20669624 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $17,081,702.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

