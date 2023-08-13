Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,236.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of SHTDF stock remained flat at $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

