Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,236.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
Shares of SHTDF stock remained flat at $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.