Sittner & Nelson LLC Cuts Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.9 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

