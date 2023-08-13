Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 76,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 362,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

