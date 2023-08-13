Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,419,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

