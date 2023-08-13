Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFNL stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.