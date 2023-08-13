Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $98.70. 2,761,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

