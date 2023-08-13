Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

