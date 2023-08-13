Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 329,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,833,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

