Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,376,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

SKYE stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Skye Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.