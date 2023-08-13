Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.53. 1,402,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,304. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.