Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of La-Z-Boy worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,490. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.