Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.35 Million Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Conduent worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,766,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 698,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

