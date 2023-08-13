Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. ScanSource makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.27% of ScanSource worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 6.0% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.93. 68,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,343. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

